PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University student filed a lawsuit saying school officials did nothing to help her after several racially charged incidents and actually contributed to the problem.

Dominque Stewart in the lawsuit outlines several instances where university officials did not help her after two incidents involving white male students and the resulting fallout.

According to court documents, Stewart, an African-American, attended a party at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house back in February of 2015. There, a man yelled at her “Why are all these n****r b******s around my house?” She said she asked him why he would say that and he responded “I said get the f***k away from me, you n****r b****h” and slammed the door in her face.

The incident caused some public outrage, and Stewart claims she was “vilified and threatened by WSU students and members of the public behind the anonymity of social media” in the suit.

The WSU Office for Equal Opportunity investigated, then passed the investigation to the school’s office of student conduct.

The fraternity member was expelled.

According to the lawsuit, later that year, Stewart was the target of another racist attack on Fraternity Row. As car with young white males drove past her, “a passenger threw a piece of chicken at plaintiff, yelling ‘n****r THOT’ (a derogatory term synonymous with ‘slut’)” the suit claims.

Later, Stewart and a few friends were invited to a “conversation” with Elson Floyd, the WSU President, and Jeff Guillory, the director of diversity education.

According to the lawsuit, the WSU officials told the group they do not “belong” at a “white fraternity” and indicated they should have known better.

“Referencing decades of racial and gender-based hostility, Pullman ‘is not Seattle’ and young African-American women have no business at a ‘white’ fraternity,” the lawsuit says. The lawsuit says Guillory and Floyd also told the women about a “cool” new student center the university was building “containing an ‘African-American section’ where they could belong.”

Phil Weiler, the WSU vice president for marketing and communications, said in a statement they are prohibited from discussing many of the details in the case but the university did “take immediate action to investigate and address the concerns raised.”

“In addition to expelling the student who violated our code of conduct, we also provided immediate resources to the student who brought these concerns to our attention,” Weiler said. “We continued to support her as she completed her education at WSU.”

In the lawsuit, Stewart said she was isolated and fell behind in her classes. She said she was diagnosed with debilitating PTSD, anxiety and depression.

The lawsuit claims WSU officials violated both Title IX and Title VI in not offering Stewart more protections and generally being negligent in their handling of the situation.

It also claims WSU officials did not investigate any other students who may have harassed or threatened Stewart online.

Stewart is suing in the State of Washington’s Western District Court for special damages, general damages and attorney’s fees.

© 2018 KREM