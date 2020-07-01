SPOKANE, Wash. — After about three months of working with families, leaders with Spokane Public Schools reported that there are no more students claiming personal reasons for vaccine exemptions.

Washington State law changed before the 2019-202 school year started to state that personal reasons would no longer be accepted for vaccine exemptions. Medical and religious exemptions are still accepted.

Near the beginning of the school year, there were 911 students claiming personal exemptions. By mid-October, that number was down to 323. A week later, there were only 35 students claiming that exemption.

Brian Coddington, spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools, said district leaders were adamant about contacting parents about their students’ vaccine status.

Students who had not gotten their vaccines were excluded from school and given homework so they could keep up with classwork at home.

“We made sure we had as much personal attention on those families as possible and have since gotten all those cleared up,” Coddington said.

He said district leaders are looking ahead at how to maintain a low amount of unvaccinated students.

“Every year we get a little bit better about this. Every year there’s a little bit of a challenge still to get those families connected and make sure that they are current and compliant,” Coddington said.

About 600 students are still claiming medical or religious reasons for vaccine exemptions, according to Coddington.

