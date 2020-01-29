SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has formed a work group to look into possible changes to its elementary schools, including changes to specialists that may bring back positions eliminated by this year's budget.

According to SPS spokesman Brian Coddington, a work group consisting of faculty, parents and community members has been formed to look into the day-to-day activities in elementary schools.

"So, this work group now is taking this as an opportunity to look at, what does a 21st century elementary school look like," Coddington said.

Last summer, SPS faced a $31 million budget deficit. This forced the district to have to quickly overhaul their budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district has more time to focus on the new budget this time around, allowing them to form this work group.

"Well, it was one of those situations where the budget restraints last year forced us to take a different look at things, and it was kind of a hurried look because the information flowed in as it flowed in. So, it was a very condensed conversation," Coddington said.

Specialists include teachers other than the students' homeroom teachers that teach subjects such as art and science.

"Generally speaking, the specialist model looks like art specialists, science, librarians, health and fitness," Coddington said. "Not all of those went away. Some of those shifted and went into different capacities."

In total, 67 staff members and nine teachers were laid off in the final budget, including several people working as specialists.

The main focus of the group is looking at the old model for specialists used in the district's elementary schools before this year.

"What do we like about the old model? What's missing from the old model that we can add into the new model? And how do we make that work moving forward given the budget?," Coddington said about the questions the work group is trying to answer.

Changes made to the specialist's model included the elimination of inefficiencies that kept students out of classrooms, like cutting down how many times classes have to change classrooms, according to Coddington.

Coddington said the work group has gotten written feedback from parents, faculty and the community, and the the feedback has generally been pretty broad.

The next step is for the work group to finish taking feedback and make a recommendation for the school board to consider as part of the next budget. Coddington said the plan could be to implement the changes all at once or over a period of years, and that the plan has to fit with future budgets.

The following is a report from August 2019 in which SPS answered questions about its new budget.