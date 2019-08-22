SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane school district will have a new after school program for elementary students.

The announcement came after the district made changes to its 2019-2020 budget and indicated all elementary schools will release at 1:45 p.m. every Friday, instead of 3:00 p.m.

At the time of the announcement, district leaders said they would create a program for children whose parents weren’t able to pick them up early.

The program is called “The Shop” and stands for “Snack, Homework and Organized Play.”

Ally Barrera, a spokesperson for the Spokane school district said each elementary school will have assigned activities for the day. Teachers will supervise students over games and homework.

Parents have to register their children for the program.

The program will be available for 20 Friday’s throughout the school year:

Aug. 30

Sept. 6 and 20

Oct. 4

Nov. 1, 8 and 22

Dec. 13 and 20

Jan. 17, 24 and 31

Feb. 14 and 18

March 13 and 27

April 17

May 1 and 15

June 5

Parents will have to plan around the remaining 12 Friday’s throughout the school year.

Local parents say this program should help them balance their work schedules and getting their children home.

“It was good to hear that they have a substitute,” said Jennifer Dilley, a parent. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a stay-at-home parent or if you work four jobs a day, I think this program will serve.”

For parents who want to pick up their children early, there will be buses running at 1:45 and then again at 3 p.m.

