Spokane Public Schools superintendent leaves district, takes job in Richland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools district announced on Tuesday night that Superintendent Shelley Redinger is leaving the district after eight years to serve in the same role in the Richland School District.

According to SPS, Redinger previously spent part of her career in the Richland School District.

"I am grateful to the team at Spokane Public Schools and to the Spokane community for the collaboration and support I have experienced here," Redinger is quoted as saying in a release. "I know Spokane has a bright future and I look forward to continuing to advocate for education in eastern Washington in my new position in Richland."

SPS School Board President Jerrall Haynes said in the release that the board is sad to see Redinger leave the district and that she left SPS in a better place than when she started.

"While we are sad to see Shelley go, we appreciate everything she has done to help SPS progress and position the district for even greater success in the future," Haynes is quoted as saying in the release. "She is leaving the district in a better place than when she came here and we will forever be grateful. I look forward to what's in store for Shelley in Richland."