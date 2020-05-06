SPOKANE, Wash. — While the Class of 2020 may not be able to celebrate graduation in-person with their friend, family and classmates, Spokane Public Schools is holding drive-through events for its seniors.

The current set of planned events range started on June 2 and go until Sunday, June 7. They allow students and their families to drive-through their school's campus and students can get out and walk across a stage one at a time to get their diplomas.

The remaining events are as follows:

MAP (STEP Portable): Friday, June 5, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pratt High School: Friday. June 5, 1-3 p.m.

Rogers High School: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Ferris High School: Saturday, June 6, 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

North Central High School: Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lewis and Clark High School*: Sunday, June 7, 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Shadle Park High School: Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

*Lewis and Clark High School's event is being held at Hart Field.

