SPS board to discuss teaching parents safe gun storage practices

Wednesday's discussion is the beginning of what could be an additional strategy to keep schools and students safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said no specific event prompted this district conversation, but did acknowledge local and national events have created more concern around student health and physical safety.

“In the recent years, the topic of school safety, and the topic of firearm safety has been a really prominent aspect of the both local and national discourse. And our role in that is to share factual information,” Dr. Swinyard said.

According to the district, approximately 30,000 students walk through SPS hallways every day. This resolution could work as an additional measure to keep all 30,000 students safe.

Dr. Swinyard said an informed community is a part of a district's role.

It's building a really strong and safe and well informed community and we know as a public school system," Dr. Swinyard said. "We have a role to play in making sure our families are well informed.”

The current draft says the district would work with local law enforcement, health agencies and non-profits on how to explain safe storage practices.

“We’re always really eager in working with our community partners," Sharp Shooting Owner Jeremy Ball said.

Ball says he's already reached out to school officials to provide his expertise

“My first reaction was, 'what an awesome idea,'" Ball said. "The next thing I did was, 'how can I help?'”

According to Gun Violence Prevention.org, more than 34% of Washingtonians report having a firearm in their home.

But, only 36% of people living with a firearm in their house practice safe storage.

“We truly believe in the responsibility of gun owners to store firearms safely, especially when it comes to kids.”

Ball says because of his profession, he's passionate about this discussion. But, he also has added interest in the safety of SPS students.

“We have a real vested interest in making sure our community stays safe, not just as a firearms retailer, but as a parent of one of the kids.”

Ball believes proper gun storage could prevent the negative firearm usage effects and the conversation is important to begin at the district level.

Ball says if the district wants to work with him. He's ready to provide and finance firearm locks to all eligible parents and gun owners.

He says he hopes to see district conversations continue past tonight.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.