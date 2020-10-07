Spokane Public School board member Kevin Morrison resigns

The district said it will post information on the vacant position on its website on July 17.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors member Kevin Morrison has resigned, leaving a vacant seat to be filled by the district.

The district said in a release on Thursday night that it would be providing information on the vacant position on its website no July 17, including the next steps of the application and interview processes.

Applicants will have to live within the boundaries of the school district, be a registered voter and must be at least 18 years old, according to the release.

The term for the person appointed to the position will expire in November 2021, after which an election for the position will take place.