How Spokane Public Schools addresses student mental health concerns

The SPS director of behavioral health services said what your child sees on their phone may affect their academic performance and self-confidence.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dave Crump, said social media is changing how we define our world.

“When I was growing up, a friend was somebody I knew and hung out with and we did things together," Crump explained. "Well, a friend now, that's really one of the markers of acceptance, how many friends or followers you have?”

Crump said in his position, he has seen social media contribute to increased anxiety.

“We're seeing a rise in that anxiety," Crump started. "And that could go into performance anxiety, grades, to appearance, to acceptance.”

Crump said there's over 100 counselors in the district, but setting students up for success can also happen at home.

He said parents can help their students establish healthy boundaries with technology.

“It may not be always popular by saying 'hey, let's put the phone up at 10 o'clock,' Crump shared. "And then have time to sit down and talk about what are you seeing, what are you hearing, what are you interpreting as what's appropriate, what's normal. And we do find that often our children struggle with what is quote, normal or acceptable. Everything from body image to gender to mood affect all of that, it does have an impact. And our children and adolescents do need help, kind of just working through that."

But even in its challenges, crump said social media isn’t all bad.

He said following the pandemic, social media has been a channel to stay connected.

Crump also noted that out of the pandemic came an openness in the discussion around mental health.

He said this could lead to more open conversations for future generations.

“As these kids are growing up, they're having conversations in schools, about anxiety about, you know, stress," Crump said. "As this generation moves up, I think they have a basis that they could actually talk to the next generation about feelings and emotions.”

It’s hard to say if we’ll ever live in a world without social media.

But Crump said there are ways to be in control of our technology, rather than let it be in control of us.

Crump said being open about mental health challenges at home can help parents understand how they can best support their student.

And if needed, he said every school in the district has at least one counselor students can turn to.

