SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's high school graduation rate has reached an all-time high and that is not the only win the school district is celebrating.

Over a decade ago, the graduation rate in Spokane was 60 percent. That is about 20 percent lower than the state typically averages.

Now the district is very close to reaching a 90 percent graduation rate.

The graduation rate in Spokane has been gradually increasing over the years. Right now, the school district is 27 percent above where it was just seven years ago.

Last year's graduation rate sat at 85.6 percent and 88 percent of students graduated high school in four years in 2018.

A Spokane Public Schools spokesperson said a pre-AP program at the high schools sets Spokane Public Schools apart from any other school district in the entire country.

"Out of 100 high schools nationwide, Spokane Public Schools is the only one that has all five of it's comprehensive high schools participating in that program, which means that we are giving kids the opportunity to take pre-AP courses to learn the learning strategies and to really push themselves to be the best learner that they can be," said Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools.

"We are starting to see that in the AP exams, for example kids taking AP courses. They are challenging themselves to take the AP exams and they are successful on those AP exams," he continued.

According to the Seattle Times, this year's percentage of seniors who passed at least one AP exam is almost twice the national average.

Coddington said the school district's success is a testament to not only the students who have put in the work, but also the teachers, staff and parents that have helped them along the way. He also said the number of students taking remediation classes to focus on more basic concepts and study habits has been dropping.

For more information, you can view a full report from Spokane Public Schools breaking down the school district's success over the years.

© 2018 KREM