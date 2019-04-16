Editor's note: Above video covers the recent announcement of SPS layoffs

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane yoga studio is offering free unlimited yoga classes from June 1 to August 31 for 325 employees laid off from Spokane Public Schools.

“We just want to let the 325 educators know that we stand up for you,” said Eclipse Power Yoga co-owner Scott Heyamoto.

Both Heyamoto and his wife and co-owner Erin wore green in support of Spokane Public Schools in the video announcing the free classes.

“Come in, de-stress, come practice with us and experience true community. Shine on Spokane,” Erin Heyamoto added.

Scott Heyamoto said he serves as a substitute teacher for the district and has children enrolled in Spokane Public Schools.

"As a student, student teacher, coach, substitute, and parent of Spokane Public Schools, we stand up for you all!" Scott Heyamoto wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, students, teachers and staff at Rogers High School wore green and brown on Monday in a show of support for those affected by the layoffs.

SPS announced on Thursday that layoffs would affect 325 staff members, including 182 teaching-level staff.

The district currently has 4,110 employees, according to SPS spokesperson Brian Coddington. The cuts account for an 8 percent reduction in staff overall.

