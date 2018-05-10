SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Students at a Spokane Valley elementary school are using a special room inside the school to bring their assignments to life.

The word is right there on the front of the building: "Progress" Elementary School. It is a fitting name to a school moving beyond elementary level expectations.

Students at Progress take elective courses like high school students.

"I walk down the hallway and the kids are like, 'Mr. Johnson, Mr. Johnson when are we coming to the maker space next?'" said Ross Johnson, teacher of innovation at Progress Elementary.

The instructors who teach the electives often use a room called the "maker space," which Johnson runs.

"In here the students aren't necessarily confined to certain rules or procedures, they have the chance to explore their own ways of learning and unique, kind of nuances to how they want to do things,"Johnson said.

"We can make our own instructions on how to build it and make it," said 4th grader Noah Stevens, referring to his project.

Each student has to follow a list of criteria. Their roller coaster project can't be taller than 3 feet, and it must take six to eight seconds for a marble to move from the start to the finish of their design.

"I'm building a roller coaster to show potential and kinetic energy which we are learning in science," said 4th grader Ada Case.

The overall design concept is up to the students.

"My plans are right here," said Stevens, referring to the design he drew on paper. "So we were supposed to drop the marble, go down here, and then we'd have five to six rubber bands in our hands like this."

When students run into problems, it is up to them to come up with solutions.

"The foam couldn't hold it up so we used straws," said Stevens pointing to his design.

Case also had to find a way to alter her design.

"I timed it and it was two seconds and on the poster it's supposed to say six to eight seconds, so I'm trying to make it a little longer," she said.

The "maker space" is full of tools and resources at the students' disposal that will change as new ideas come about.

"As we learn what the students are passionate about and what different materials and resources we need, we are adapting to our students," Johnson said. "This is a room to create purpose for students and to create engagement."

