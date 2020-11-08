Spokane teachers plan to get creative to keep kids engaged online

Shadle Park High School math teacher David Montecucco is working to switch his lessons to a virtual platform to prepare for this fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a short summer break, Spokane Public Schools teachers are getting back to work to prepare for the fall 2020 semester. This year’s preparation looks different than years past.

Teachers are attending district led learning opportunities that are centered around teaching them online classroom technology.



After Spokane Public Schools decided to start the school year 100% online, teachers had to learn the technology to make that happen. Now, teachers are spending the next few weeks adapting lesson plans to the virtual format.

David Montecucco, a math teacher at Shadle Park High School, said the process will be difficult. But he is using his creativity to keep students engaged.

KREM featured Montecucco in the Spring 2020 semester for that creativity. When classes first moved online at the end of last school year, Montecucco provided creative, interactive content for his students to learn from.

“I’ve got to have that hook. I’ve got to have something for them to go, ‘Hey, I don’t want to miss Monte’s class,’” he said.

With better technology and a more structured online learning system, Montecucco said this year’s virtual classrooms will be better than Spring 2020.

This upcoming semester, students will have set class schedules from the district, live virtual classes, attendance expectations and graded assignments.

Despite the structure, Montecucco does not think the year will be easy.

“I personally think there has to be struggling, because I think – and I’m talking mainly the high school kids – it’s a social event. Where’s the social part of this,” he said.

In order to help keep students interested in attending class, Montecucco is working on ways to build relationships between himself and the students. He is planning on using the first few class sessions to get to know his students and build connections in the classrooms.

They will be using creative activities that Montecucco creates, as well as breakout room technology to make that happen.