SPOKANE, Wash — Despite empty pages and printing delays, yearbook classes across Spokane worked to make sure they documented the 2019-2020 school year.

Spokane Public Schools' high school yearbooks are delayed due to closures from the coronavirus response, and Spring sports cancellations created holes in many yearbook plans.

Richard Bech, yearbook advisor at Rogers High School, normally has a class full of students writing stories, taking photos, interviewing classmates and more to create the school's yearbook.

He said he was nervous when schools closed, because it completely changed what they could do to complete the yearbook.

"It's been a challenge to get kids to fully engage," Bech said.

He said even his yearbook students are hard to engage, which surprised him since he handpicks those students. Bech was left with an unfinished yearbook, and had to get creative to fill the pages.

But this isn't just a problem at Rogers High school. Across town at North Central High School, yearbook student Lane Geren is one of the only students from his yearbook class that helped finish the book.

"It's been kind of crazy," Geren said.

The sophomore has an at home set up where he spent hours each day working on the yearbook. But working from home isn't easy for Geren.

His family of six shares one laptop between all four of the children. Geren says his older sister is a senior right now, so she has been given priority to use the computer.

Geren hasn't let that stop him from dedicating himself to this year's yearbook though.

"Me and [my teacher] spent anywhere from four to eight and a half hours a day just on yearbook," he said.

They worked to fill the 25 blank pages where spring sports was supposed to go. Geren had to get creative to make picture collages and senior tributes in order to finish the yearbook in time.

In the end, Geren and his teacher got North Central's yearbook completed.

"This year book wont ever be overlooked, because it was such a hard time for everyone, and still is, but like we're getting through it," he said.

With the yearbook being named 20utstanding 20verlook (too outstanding to overlook,) that is an ironic way to look at the situation.

