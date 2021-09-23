Spokane parents want something done with SPS bus delays

A bus driver shortage has led to inconsistent schedules, late pick-ups or missed routes altogether.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local parents are frustrated by the school bus situation in Spokane. A driver shortage has led to inconsistent schedules, late pick-ups or missed routes altogether.

As we continue to press Durham School Services and Spokane Public schools for answers about the impacts of the bus driver shortage, parents say something needs to be done.

Anne Perkins' children are 10 and 12 years old and attend Libby Center. She said the bus delays this year threw them off guard. On Tuesday, Perkins' daughter texted her asking for a ride home because the bus would be two hours late.

"I was working on Tuesday, and there was no way that I could pick her up," Perkins said. "She said the bus was coming at 4:15p and she gets out of school at 2:30 p.m. She didn't want to wait at the school that long."

Perkins said thankfully her mom was able to pick up the kids. But she worries that will not always be the case. Especially since the district told her the bus will be late every Tuesday.

"It's frustrating," Perkins. "We only have one car right now and I'm working. I don't know if Grandma will always be able to pick them up."

Nicole Miles shares the same concern for her Glover Middle School student's bus schedule.

"On several occasions, it's been late over a half an hour," Miles said.

She told KREM 2's Amanda Roley, the bus has caused her daughter to miss class.

"She's been late to the point where she missed an entire first period of class and was marked absent from school," Miles said. "I got a call from the school that was like your daughter Ariana is absent today. It's frustrating as a parent because I work. I have to be at work before she goes to school. I don't get home until after she gets home from school. So when the bus is late, I can't just leave work to take her to school."

Wednesday night, Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard suggested alternative options for families to use during the bus driver shortage.

"You can use public transit, you can use the school bus, a rideshare, there's different options," Dr. Swinyard said.

Both Perkins and Miles said these are not feasible options for their families.