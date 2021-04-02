Parent activists make final push for Spokane school levy

District officials are restricted in how directly they can advocate for the levy, but a group of parent-activists is making their case.

SPOKANE, Wash — With ballots for the Feb. 9 special election due soon, supporters of the Spokane Public Schools levy are making their final push to get out the vote in favor.

The levy would increase existing property taxes in order to pay for services ranging from school nurses to AP classes. District leaders can publicly explain why they're asking for more money, but they aren't legally allowed to directly advocate for people to vote for it. That's where Citizens for Spokane Schools comes in, an organized group of mostly parent-activists.

"Mainly it's kind of grassroots. Just contacting friends and family and that kind of thing," said Megan Read, one of the group's organizers.

"You may have seen the yard signs that are up right now – 'Yes for Kids,'" said Kris Jeske, another organizer. "Our group provides those and places those. We have a group of folks who work with social media. We purchase ads in the newspaper, mailers, flyers, brochures."

They have a unique challenge this year; an organized opposition campaign to the levy has formed out of the movement to more rapidly reopen schools.

Opponents say the district is asking for more money at the wrong time. But these supporters say that now, the funds are more needed than ever.

"I think it's vital that when school starts up that kids are able to return to a sense of normal. To have those after-school events. Music and drama and sports and all the things that this levy funds," said Jeske. "I understand everyone's frustration and anxiety around this global pandemic, but at the same time I really don't want to punish our students for that."

"I think that people have come to expect that it's just a basic part of education because our community has done such a great job of funding levies for so many years, that people don't really realize that that's a special thing, that it's not just the basics," said Read.

These kinds of activists may soon become more important to the passage of levies if a senate bill proposed in Olympia were to pass. The bill would further restrict how district officials can talk about the levy.

Specifically, it would prohibit them from saying phrases like "replacement levy" or "this is not a new tax" if the levy amounts to a tax increase, the way Spokane's does. Such language has often been criticized by levy opponents, who feel it's misleading.