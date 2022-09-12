Spokane Schools on late start Monday

Spokane Schools are getting a late start on Monday as part of a new agreement with teachers that includes more time to collaborate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration.

Here’s what the late start means for the schools:

High Schools and Libby Center: 9:00 a.m. start

Middle Schools: 10:00 a.m. start

Elementary Schools: 9:30 a.m. start

NEWTech Prep and Bryant/TEC students will still attend school on a regular schedule.

Breakfast will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of school time.

Buses will pick up students one hour later than usual. If your student rides Spokane Transit, click here to find routes and times.

According to SPS, “the weekly late start is part of a new 3-year collective bargaining agreement that allows teachers time to work with colleagues around student learning and supports. Providing structured time within the workday for teachers and other certificated staff to collaborate is an educational best practice consistent with other area school districts. Having a late start Monday consistently scheduled every week allows families to plan for the whole school year.”

