Spokane Public Schools approves new sex ed curriculum for grades 4-6

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board unanimously approved new human growth and development curriculum for fourth, fifth and sixth graders on Wednesday night.

The curriculum was developed in response to new sex education standards adopted by the state of Washington. A Washington state bill signed into law in March mandates that every school should have "comprehensive sex education" for every grade level starting in kindergarten.

Following the passage of the bill, dozens of parents brought their children to a protest at the Spokane Public Schools office downtown.

The school board said the current curriculum is "outdated and not adequately aligned to new state standards," according to a Powerpoint presented at the school board meeting.

The new curriculum covers state standards like:

Anatomy and physiology

Growth and development

Reproduction

HIV prevention

Self-identity

Healthy relationships