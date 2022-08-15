Spokane Public Schools finalizes three-year agreement for 2022-2023 calendar

In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-year agreement has been reached on the Spokane Public Schools' 2022-2023 calendar.

In the current calendar, there will be weekly late start teacher collaboration days on Monday mornings. Each morning, employees will report 15 minutes before their normally scheduled workday, allowing for an hour an 15 minutes to go over school improvement plans, share instructional strategies and plan alongside program peers.

Students will report to school an hour later than regularly scheduled. Also, with the new calendar, the last day of school is set for June 16.

