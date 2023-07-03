Spokane Public Schools considers switching bus service provider

The current five-year contract with Durham Services is ending, possibly for good.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools may be switching its school bus service next year. The board is expected to vote on the change Wednesday.

The district's current five-year contract with Durham Services is coming to an end, and possibly for good.

Staff with SPS are recommending a switch to Zum, according to a presentation prepared for Wednesday's meeting.

It's not a surprise for Makynsie Campbell.

“No, no not at all," Campbell said. "Just because of how many problems there’s been.”

She graduated last year, but says her bussing between Shadle and NEWTech often came with delays and frustration.

“I know there were days where there was a whole group of us sitting outside, freezing cold in the middle of winter, just sitting there waiting for the a.m. bus for NEWTech to come," Campbell said. "All on the phone with Durham like, ‘Where are you guys? You’re over half an hour late and we’re freezing.’”

Spokane Schools put out the call for bussing bids in December. Only two companies, Zum and Durham, went through the entire process.

While Durham's yearly bid was more than half a million dollars less than Zum's, Zum scored much higher in the district's ranking.

Both companies were scored on things like customer service, operating and maintenance procedures, routes, staffing, communication, and more.

In its interview, Zum scored 95 out of 100. Durham scored 73.

Durham's actual proposal to the district scored 38 out of 75.

KREM 2 reached out to Durham Services and did not hear back Tuesday.

If the district enters the five-year agreement with Zum, the total estimated cost for the contract is estimated at more than $71 million.

Campbell has moved on from high school, but still has family struggling with bus routes. She's hopeful the district makes the switch.

“I hope so," she said. "I think it would benefit a lot of the families and take a lot of the headache away.”

Wednesday's school board meeting is set for 6 p.m.

