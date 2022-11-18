Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year

Dr. Adam Swinyard will also receive a $1,000 check from D.A. Davidson & Company to use toward a school or educational program of his choice.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state.

The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools.

The announcement was made on Friday during a meeting in Spokane by members of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA).

“Dr. Swinyard is a champion for equity, as he brings a consistent and unwavering commitment to achieving more equitable outcomes for all students in the Spokane Public Schools,” Joel Aune, WASA Executive Director, said in a statement.

Aune said Swinyard is effectively leading the district to a place where all staff, students, and families feel a strong sense of belonging.

“We congratulate Adam and the entire Spokane school community on this well-deserved honor,” Aune said.

Swinyard thanked the state, WASA members and all those who contributed to his achievement.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized and immensely grateful to so many people," Swinyard said. "As you know, these jobs are a lifestyle, and they're a lifestyle that takes sacrifice and commitment, and that sacrifice and commitment don't just stop with us. It extends into our families."

Spokane Public Schools is the third largest district in Washington state. The district recorded a graduation rate of 90.2% last year and since 2018, it has expanded its early learning opportunities from 70 Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program seats to more than 600.

Before Swinyard became the district’s associate superintendent for teaching and learning and director of secondary schools, he worked as a principal at Sacajawea Middle School and as an assistant principal in the Cheney School District.

Swinyard received his doctorate in education and master’s degree in education through Seattle Pacific University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Northwest University.

In addition to his educational experience, Swinyard has been a leader in the community with several local organizations, including the City of Spokane Mental Health Task Force, Spokane Mayor’s Advisory Council on Economic Vitality and Greater Spokane Incorporated.

Swinyard was recognized for his leadership by the Washington School Public Relations Association with its Crystal Apple Award last spring. In 2015 and 2016, he was nominated by the Association of Washington School Principals (AWSP) for its Washington State Middle School Principal of the Year Nominee. He also received the AWSP Regional Principal of the Year in 2015.

As the state’s Superintendent of the Year, Swinyard will be a candidate for the 2023 American Association of School Administrators’ National Superintendent of the Year Award. The national award will be announced in February during the AASA National Conference on Education in San Antonio, Texas.

Swinyard will also receive a $1,000 check from D.A. Davidson & Company to use toward a school or educational program of their choice.

"I really believe in my heart that creating a sense of belonging and community is going to be predicated on love and loving each other, and love is the most powerful and transformational force on Earth. It transcends every emotion and every interaction," Swinyard said.

Some recent recipients that have also won the WASA Superintendent of the Year Award include Susan Enfield, Highline School District, in 2022, Michelle Reid, Northshore School District, in 2021, and Greg Baker, Bellingham Public School, in 2020.

