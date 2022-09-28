Spokane Public Schools discusses recommendation to replace and modernize several schools

The board heard a recommendation to replace a number of schools with one large facility and discussed a supportive housing program with Catholic Charities.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday night's board meeting, Spokane Public Schools discussed a recommendation that would replace a number of schools and build a new, larger school due to growth and enrollment patterns.

In addition, the recommendation aims to provide programming that enables the provision of intervention services and transition supports. It will also look to enhance career and technical education and project-based learning.

According to a presentation from the meeting, the recommendation calls for the following schools to either be replaced or rebuilt:

Adams - Modernization or replacement

- Modernization or replacement Balboa - Replacement

- Replacement Indian Trail -Replacement

-Replacement Madison - Replacement

- Replacement Chase - Redesign

- Redesign Garry - Redesign

- Redesign North Central - Redesign

- Redesign Libby Center - Redesign

- Redesign The Community School - Replacement

- Replacement Pratt Academy Program - Explore relocating to Portables at NEWTECH and SCC Campuses

- Explore relocating to Portables at NEWTECH and SCC Campuses Franklin - Relocate to Pratt School with facility upgrades

- Relocate to Pratt School with facility upgrades MAP, FROC, STEP and SVA - Relocate MAP to Garland School, FROC to North Central Annex, STEP to Lewis and Clark H.S. and expansion for SVA at current site

- Relocate MAP to Garland School, FROC to North Central Annex, STEP to Lewis and Clark H.S. and expansion for SVA at current site Spokane Public Montessori - Redesign

- Redesign Bryant/TEC - Redesign

- Redesign NEWTech - Explore grades 9-12 skill center

The Program and Facility Planning Work Group says that they will take this October to obtain feedback from various groups on recommendations and present that feedback to the school board in November for potential revisions and consideration.

In addition to this, school board considered a new supportive housing program proposed by Catholic Charities called 'Salish Haven.'

Located at 2752 W Elliot Ct. in Spokane, 'Salish Haven' has 72 units of multifamily housing, support services, community space and a playground. If funded, the project will be built in 2023.

According to Catholic Charities, 'Salish Haven' looks to assist Spokane families experiencing homelessness. Catholic Charities says this program is not a homeless shelter, but rather a supportive housing service for struggling families in the Spokane community.

