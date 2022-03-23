Spokane Public Schools holds meeting to discuss transportation issues

The meeting started at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors is discussing proposed solutions to the district's transportation woes during a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a presentation posted to the district's website, five possible short-term solutions were outlined along with three long-term proposals. The presentation also said that Durham Bus Services, which provides buses for the district, has went from 150-158 bus routes and an average of 170 drivers before 2020, to 91 routes and 85 drivers currently.

The first of the five short-term proposals is a two-part plan, with the first part calling for the elimination of some bus stops and creating more centralized stops. The other part calls on the district to ask families to register for bus service during the previous school year to allow more time for planning.

The second short-term proposal is to extend bus arrival times to allow more time for pick-ups and arrivals. An example of this would be changing the time buses arrive to pick up high school students from 7:40 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.

The third short-term plan would see the district increase the size of the walk-zones around schools, which is the area around a school where student wouldn't be eligible to take the bus. These would remain at one miles for elementary school students, but go up to two miles for middle and high school students. According to SPS, this could lead to increased staff needs.

The fourth strategy that the district could implement in the short term is to buy more Spokane Transit Authority passes for high schoolers. The district already does this for some students.

The final short-term solution proposal would call on the district to explore alternative options for some programs, such as choice programs and early learning.

