SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools passed a $461.9 million budget for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The board passed the budget unanimously, according to KREM's Casey Decker, who attended the meeting.

The $461.9 million budget reduces the number of layoffs from 183 down to just nine, according to Decker. The upcoming school year will also see early release every Friday for elementary schools in the district, according to Decker.

This comes just weeks before the school year is set to start. SPS had initially announced in April that they were planning on issuing up to 325 layoff notices, which got dropped to 183 in further meetings.

