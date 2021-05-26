Spokane Public Schools is choosing names for 3 new middle schools: Here are the finalists

The names of three new middle schools, as well as a potential renaming of the On Track Academy, will be chosen during a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will decide on the new names of three middle schools, as well as a possible renaming of the school currently known as On Track Academy, on Wednesday.

The SPS Board will choose the names at a meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The school board has received hundreds of submissions since February. They have narrowed the options down to three possible names for each school.

These are the names being considered for each school and the meaning each name holds with it.

Northeast Middle School

Northeast Middle School is one of three new middle schools being built after the passing of the 2018 bond. It is being built by MMEC Architecture. The opening of the Northeast school is scheduled for August of 2022.

Beacon Pines

One of the names being considered for Northeast Middle School is Beacon Pines. It would be an ode to Spokane's Beacon Hill, located northeast of the city. Beacon Hill actually gets it's name from Beacon Tower, which sits at the top of the hill. The tower used to be used in early aviation, according to Spokane Public Schools. It held a powerful rotating light with a 36-inch lens which could be seen from 150 miles away.

Denny Yasuhara

Denny Yasuhara was a civil rights activist who served as the president of the Spokane Coalition for Human Rights and was active within the Japanese community. Mr. Yasuhara taught at both Logan Elementary and Garry Middle School, according to SPS. Several articles published about Mr. Yasuhara describe him as an advocate for his students, supplying them with anything needed from shoes, clothes and school supplies for his students in need.

An article from Spokane Historical credits this quote to him: "The greatest gift that one human being can give to another is not their wealth or position, but their honor and dignity for that is the essence of freedom."

Frances Scott

Frances Scott was Spokane's first African-American female attorney. Scott taught at Rogers High School for more than 30 years and served as a president of the Spokane Education Association and as a president of the Washington State University Board of Regents. Scott grew up in Spokane and graduated from Whitworth College (now university) with her bachelor's and master's in education.

When Scott began teaching at Rogers High School, she was just one of four Black teachers in all of SPS. She decided to pursue law at Gonzaga University in the early 1970s. She continued teaching at Rogers while practicing law on the side, taking on mostly civil rights and pro bono cases.

Northwest Middle School

The new Northwest Middle School at Albi is another one of the three new middle schools being built by SPS. It is being built by NAC Architecture. The opening of the Northwest school is also scheduled for August of 2022.

Breckenridge

Eugene Breckenridge was the first educated of color in SPS. Carl Maxey advocated for Breckenridge after SPS deemed him unqualified to teach middle school math and science, despite what appeared to be excellent credentials: four years service in World War II as an Army sergeant; a bachelor's degree in chemistry with a minor in biology; a master's degree in education from Whitworth College, a private liberal arts college in Spokane; and an award for being the college's outstanding student teacher.

The super intendant eventually gave in, however the school board almost faced an NAACP lawsuit from Maxey after they continued to question Breckenridge's qualifications. He worked as a window washer for two years while Maxey pushed for his hire. The board eventually hired Mr. Breckenridge and sixteen years later he was named the Washington Education Association's Educator-Citizen of the Year, it's highest honor.

Pauline Flett

Spokane Tribe elder Pauline Flett was intent on Salish dialect, the once endangered language of the Spokane people, being written down, taught and preserved for future generations. That's why she co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary and taught Salish to students at Eastern Washington University. Her notes are now held in collections at EWU and the Smithsonian Institution.

Another contribution Flett made to the pillar of the tribe's language education programs includes an immersion school for children in Wellpinit, Washington.

She died of natural causes in April of 2020 and has since been remembered as one of the most influential members of the Spokane tribe.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The accomplished lawyer and jurist served as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 to her death in September of 2020. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman and second woman to serve on the highest court. Before that, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and was general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. Ginsburg spent a majority of her career as an advocate of gender equality and women's rights.

South Middle School

The new Southside Middle School at Mullen is one of three new middle schools being built by Spokane Public Schools as part of their $495.3 million district-wide plan. Their opening date is expected to be August of 2023. The architectural firm is not currently listed on SPS's website.

Carla Peperzak

A Dutch Resistance operative and Holocaust freedom fighter throughout World War II, Carla Peperzak moved to Spokane in 2004. She has shared her story with students across the region in hopes that education will prevent anything like the Holocaust from ever occurring again. Peperzak was honored in a 2015 state Senate resolution and was named Washington State's Person of the year in 2020.

John Oakley

John Oakley was a teacher, coach and inspiration for students in SPS for 36 years. He graduated from Ferris High school and spent his life on the South Hill with his family. His father was an SPS school member and his wife and two sons are also educators, according to SPS. He was diagnosed with ALS but continued to teach and coach while showing his students how to deal with adversity with a positive attitude.

York

An explorer, York was the lone African American on the Lewis and Clark expedition which made him the first African American to cross North America and reach the Pacific Ocean.

According to SPS, this is what one person said in the online submissions: "We have Sacajawea Middle School and Lewis & Clark High School; we need York Middle School to finish the story."

On Track Academy

The On Track Academy Expansion Project is included in SPS's $495.3 million district-wide plan tied into the bond that passed in 2018. The $23 million project includes a 50,000-square-foot school with 13 classrooms. Integrus Architecture of Spokane and Lydig Construction of Spokane are both working on the project.

The current name of On Track Academy was intended to reflect helping students get "on track" for graduation. Keeping the current name is one of the three options for the school, despite their new building.

Pacific NW Learning Academy

One possible new name to replace On Track Academy is the Pacific Northwest Learning Academy. SPS says while the "Pacific Northwest" region includes Washington, Idaho and Oregon, it also signifies inclusivity and that all in the region are welcome.

Way’sl’axt