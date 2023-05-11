Spokane Public Schools confirms last day of school year, schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has confirmed its plans for a snow make-up day at the end of the school year. We reached out to SPS after hearing from several parents who were unclear about the last day of school.
Initially, SPS scheduled the last day of school for Friday, June 16. However, because of a snow day at the end of November, SPS will need to make it up at the end of the year.
The last of school will now be on Tuesday, June 20. This means students and staff will need to return to school for the make-up day after a three-day weekend, which includes the Juneteenth holiday.
The schedule shift also means some changes in the school hours for the last few days of the school year.
- Friday, June 16: Full school day
- Monday, June 19: No School/ Juneteenth Federal Holiday
- Tuesday, June 20: Last day of school/ early release
- High School 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Middle School is 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Elementary 8:30-11:30 am.
