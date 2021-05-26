What you need to know about Spokane Public Schools' graduations

Many of the district's schools will be graduating at the Riverfront Park Pavilion this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seniors in Spokane Public Schools' high schools are just more than a week away from hearing their names called and receiving their diplomas as the 2020-2021 school year comes to an end.

Most of the district's schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies, including some at the Riverfront Park Pavilion downtown. The graduations are spread among seven days at the start of June, and there are limits to how many guests can be in attendance for each graduate.

Here's what you should know about the upcoming SPS graduations:

How many guests can attend for each student graduating?

According to SPS, each graduate will receive two general admission seating wristbands for guests. However, these can be traded in for four wristbands for guests to sit in a vaccinated section.

For admittance to that section, people must show proof of full vaccination. Also, families must have all guests in one of the two sections due to capacity issues, meaning a student can't have some guests in the general section with others in the vaccinated section.

Social distancing of six feet is required in the general seating section, but that requirement will be dropped for the vaccinated section.

Will I have to wear a mask?

The district said masks will be required for entry into the graduations at the Riverfront Park Pavilion. There hasn't been guidance issued for ceremonies taking place at the other locations.

Will there be a way to watch if I can't attend in person?

Some of the graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed in partnership with local PBS affiliate KSPS on Comcast Channel 17. Those schools include:

Bryant/TEC

Ferris

Lewis and Clark

North Central

On Track Academy

Rogers

Shadle Park

The Community School

Ceremonies that are livestreamed will also be recorded and available for viewing afterwards on the Spokane Public Schools website.

What can I bring with me to the Pavilion?

The Spokane Public Schools website has a full list of allowed and prohibited items.

Some allowed items include:

Blankets and beach towels five feet or shorter in width or length

Low-backed beach chairs

Umbrellas in the case of rain, although ponchos are preferred

Plastic and reusable water bottles

Baby bottles

Some prohibited items include:

Alcohol, marijuana and illicit substances

Glass bottles or objects

Beverage cans

Hard-sided coolers

Bullhorns or noisemakers

Selfie-sticks

Large signs

Animals (not including service animals)

Where can I park if my student is graduating at the Pavilion?

People will be expected to find public parking in the downtown core during the graduation ceremonies. SPS has also said it will be releasing more information on a regular shuttle service that will run from North Central High School.

What if a guest needs a special accommodation?

Students, guests or staff members who need a special accommodation will need to contact their school in advance. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing will also be at every graduation ceremony.

Will there be time to take photos with the graduates at the Pavilion?

Each school is given an hour for graduates and guests to find their seats, complete the ceremony, and reset the Pavilion. Due to the tight time window, the district has asked for families to take photos outside of the Pavilion after the ceremony.

Guests are allowed to take photos from their seats, and Dorian will be taking photos of each graduate to be viewed and purchased on their website.

When and where is each school holding its graduation ceremony?

The following is a list of graduation ceremonies for SPS schools: