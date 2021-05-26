What you need to know about Spokane Public Schools' graduations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seniors in Spokane Public Schools' high schools are just more than a week away from hearing their names called and receiving their diplomas as the 2020-2021 school year comes to an end.
Most of the district's schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies, including some at the Riverfront Park Pavilion downtown. The graduations are spread among seven days at the start of June, and there are limits to how many guests can be in attendance for each graduate.
Here's what you should know about the upcoming SPS graduations:
How many guests can attend for each student graduating?
According to SPS, each graduate will receive two general admission seating wristbands for guests. However, these can be traded in for four wristbands for guests to sit in a vaccinated section.
For admittance to that section, people must show proof of full vaccination. Also, families must have all guests in one of the two sections due to capacity issues, meaning a student can't have some guests in the general section with others in the vaccinated section.
Social distancing of six feet is required in the general seating section, but that requirement will be dropped for the vaccinated section.
Will I have to wear a mask?
The district said masks will be required for entry into the graduations at the Riverfront Park Pavilion. There hasn't been guidance issued for ceremonies taking place at the other locations.
Will there be a way to watch if I can't attend in person?
Some of the graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed in partnership with local PBS affiliate KSPS on Comcast Channel 17. Those schools include:
- Bryant/TEC
- Ferris
- Lewis and Clark
- North Central
- On Track Academy
- Rogers
- Shadle Park
- The Community School
Ceremonies that are livestreamed will also be recorded and available for viewing afterwards on the Spokane Public Schools website.
What can I bring with me to the Pavilion?
The Spokane Public Schools website has a full list of allowed and prohibited items.
Some allowed items include:
- Blankets and beach towels five feet or shorter in width or length
- Low-backed beach chairs
- Umbrellas in the case of rain, although ponchos are preferred
- Plastic and reusable water bottles
- Baby bottles
Some prohibited items include:
- Alcohol, marijuana and illicit substances
- Glass bottles or objects
- Beverage cans
- Hard-sided coolers
- Bullhorns or noisemakers
- Selfie-sticks
- Large signs
- Animals (not including service animals)
Where can I park if my student is graduating at the Pavilion?
People will be expected to find public parking in the downtown core during the graduation ceremonies. SPS has also said it will be releasing more information on a regular shuttle service that will run from North Central High School.
What if a guest needs a special accommodation?
Students, guests or staff members who need a special accommodation will need to contact their school in advance. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing will also be at every graduation ceremony.
Will there be time to take photos with the graduates at the Pavilion?
Each school is given an hour for graduates and guests to find their seats, complete the ceremony, and reset the Pavilion. Due to the tight time window, the district has asked for families to take photos outside of the Pavilion after the ceremony.
Guests are allowed to take photos from their seats, and Dorian will be taking photos of each graduate to be viewed and purchased on their website.
When and where is each school holding its graduation ceremony?
The following is a list of graduation ceremonies for SPS schools:
- Project SEARCH: June 7, 5 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Serenity Garden
- IMAGES: June 8, 5 p.m., Spokane Community Colleges Parking Lot (Drive-through event)
- S.T.E.P: June 9, 9:30 a.m., S.T.E.P Parking Lot (Drive-through event)
- Pratt Academy: June 11, 1:30 p.m., Pratt Academy
- Bryant/TEC: June 11, 6 p.m., Bryant/TEC
- Shadle Park: June 12, 1:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion
- North Central: June 12, 4:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion
- On Track Academy: June 12, 7:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion
- Lewis & Clark: June 13, Noon, Riverfront Park Pavilion
- Ferris: June 13, 3:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion
- Rogers: June 13, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion
- The Community School: June 14, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park Pavilion