Spokane Public Schools goes over updates on school safety procedures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District went over several safety updates in Wednesday night's meeting.

The new updates include installing vape sensors in bathrooms, implementing A.I. intruder alert technology, and updating the district's surveillance system.

These updates come in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas. The shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, sparking a nationwide debate on school safety.

According to the district, the A.I. intruder alert technology will me implemented in every school within the district. The technology has the power to identify weapons in the area and send an alert to an administrator.

In addition, the surveillance system, which includes 2,350 security cameras, will be updated district-wide.