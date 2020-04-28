Editor's note: Above video outlines distance learning guidelines in Washington state during the coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — A meeting on Wednesday night could decide whether Spokane Public Schools declares a budget emergency due to lost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution could lead to layoffs of "certificated and classified employees," including teachers, if necessary. It could also lead to layoffs through attrition, which includes not replacing resignations and retirements.

The Spokane Public School District's board of directors will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss a proposed resolution to declare a financial emergency. School board members are expected to bring the resolution to a vote at a regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee closed all schools in Washington state on March 13 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. He announced on April 6 that in-person classes would be canceled for the rest of the school year.

The state is expected to lose between $5-8 billion due to its COVID-19 response, Spokane Public Schools documents say. The loss exceeds the state's rainy day fund by nearly $3 billion.

Spokane Public Schools leaders are also anticipating a reduction to state sales tax revenue, as many agencies have been directed to put budget restrictions in place in response to the pandemic.

RELATED: How the coronavirus crisis is affecting Spokane's budget

Spokane Public Schools estimates that the district made $1.8 million less than anticipated for March 2020, in part due to a decrease in revenue from property taxes, facility rentals, and childcare and meals, according to documents. April is not included in the estimates.

The resolution before the school board says "general uncertainty exists due to the structure changes in the funding of education services" due to the impact of COVID-19.

School board documents say financial recovery at the state and local level could take several years.

The proposed resolution could suspend the workload provision of collective bargaining agreements and adopt a modified educational program, resulting in a savings of approximately $7.7 million.

Reductions in current staffing levels through layoffs or attrition, among other actions, are possible under the modified educational program, according to district documents.

Ally Barrera, a spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools, said "there is still a lot about this resolution to be discussed and it would be premature for SPS to comment on it at this time." She added that the district hopes to have more information during Wednesday's board meeting.

In March, the SPS board considered pulling $9 million from its reserve funding account to lessen a budget deficit for the 2020-2021 school year. The funding would allow the district to restore positions it had to cut, including 67 staff members and nine teachers.

RELATED: Spokane Public Schools could dip into reserve funding to lessen budget gap

In the summer before the 2020-2021 school year, the district faced a $31 million budget deficit.

To compensate for the funding shortfall, district leaders also considered proposing a $21 million supplemental levy. It was later declined in a 3-2 vote.

SPS School Board President Jerall Haynes told KREM in March that the board must approve a final budget in August 2020, before the start of the next school year.

RELATED: Washington gives new guidelines for K-12 grading during distance learning