SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools leaders say they are planning for the possibility of an in-person graduation for the class of 2020.

Ally Barrera, a spokesperson for SPS, said the district is "looking at what it would take to have a live graduation."

"We know it's what students and their families would want, and it's our ultimate goal to make it a reality," she wrote to KREM.

The district is also looking into plans for a virtual graduation and has not yet made a decision either way, Barrera said. She added that the district wanted to begin the planning process sooner rather than later.

Graduation plans will be discussed at a meeting of the Spokane Public Schools' Board of Directors at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

This comes after a senior at Shadle Park High School created a change.org petition for the district to postpone graduations rather than moving toward virtual ceremonies.

"With the transition to online school, seniors have already had a hard time trying to grasp the thought that their days of high school are over," senior Carley Bachmeier wrote.

"Seniors should get a say in how we want OUR high school career to end. Not having adults decide for us," she added.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee closed all schools in Washington state on March 13 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. He announced on April 6 that in-person classes would be canceled for the rest of the school year.

SPS Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger said on Wednesday the district wants to "remain hopeful that schools could open up before the end of the year."

"This is a meaningful time for all of our students and their families, and we know being able to see their classmates and teachers in person is critical to their social-emotional well-being," Redinger wrote in a statement. "However, the safety of our students and staff is most important, and we will continue to follow the guidelines laid out by Governor Inslee, OSPI and the Spokane Regional Health District."

