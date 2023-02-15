Spokane Public Schools approves property agreement, architect for Adams Elementary project

The school board selected NAC Architecture of Spokane to provide their services in Oct. 2022. Wednesday night's approval formalized the agreement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday night's board meeting, Spokane Public Schools approved a purchase and sale agreement to acquire property at 3104 E. 36th Ave for the Adams Elementary School replacement project.

According to agenda, the property is a 50 x 135 rectangular lot with a 449 square foot structure with an offer price of $208,000. That price is based off negotiations between district staff and the property owner.

Now that SPS has approved the agreement, closing is scheduled for no later than March 3, 2023.

In addition, the school board also finalized its agreement with NAC Architecture of Spokane to provide design services for the project. The school board originally selected the architect in October 2022. Wednesday night's approval finalizes that agreement.

