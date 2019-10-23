SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane students who are repeatedly caught vaping could be fined more than $100 and be required to appear in court, if a new proposal from the Spokane Public Schools board of directors passes.

The board is discussing the proposal on Wednesday night.

According to the board’s agenda, the proposal suggests adding a citation as a response to repeat vaping offenders. The presentation said it would be a Class 3 infraction, just like a traffic ticket. This is in line with state law -- if a police officer cited an underage person for vaping, they could issue a similar punishment.

The proposal would impact students that are 16 and 17 years old because the process is different for students 15 and younger.

Students labeled as "repeat offenders" could be fined $103, according to the proposal.

Violators would have to contact the court and set a date to appear before a judge regarding the violation, the proposal states. A judge would determine whether the students would be fined, serve community service or both. A smoking cessation plan could also be mandated, the proposal states.

A 2018 Healthy Youth survey from the state Department of Health found that students 20 percent of 8th graders in Spokane reported using an e-cigarette or vape pen in the last month compared to 10 percent of 8th graders statewide. That percentage goes up for 10th graders and even more for 12th graders at 34 percent of students.

Vaping recently became a nationwide problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1,479 people have suffer lung injuries and 33 people have died as a result of using vape products.

The CDC said the latest national and state findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other sources, are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak.

RELATED: Behavior violations for vaping hit record high at Spokane schools in 2018

RELATED: DEA to accept vaping products on National Drug Take Back Day

RELATED: Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes

RELATED: Vaping-related illnesses still rising, though at slower pace