SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new middle schools are changing the landscape of Spokane Public Schools' boundary lines. Over the course of the next few years, the boundaries that determine where residences send their children to school will be changing.

Spokane Public Schools is building two of the new middle schools on the north side and one on the south side. The schools and new sixth to eighth grade middle school model will help balance classroom sizes among the growing district.

The district set up a community member committee that will be in charge of determining the most appropriate way to move the school boundary lines, taking into account several factors.

"We're going to look at grandfathering so we don't separate siblings if at all possible. We're going to look at neighborhood makeups, we're going to look at school makeups - diversity, social economic factors," said SPS spokesperson Brian Coddington.

Coddington said the district has already chosen the members of the committee and they will start meeting in January 2020. By the end of 2020, the committee will have a rough draft of the changes completed.

"Then we can start the next level of community engagement, which will be let's talk about those draft boundaries and get some feedback from the community," Coddington said.

The goal is for the boundaries to be finalized by the end of the 2021 school year. The changes will take effect gradually as the new middle schools are built and opened.

This won't just effect middle school boundaries. All grade levels could see different boundaries after the middle schools open due to changes in the feeder patterns to each school.

The point is to keep each school in the district balanced.

