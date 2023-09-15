Spokane and Mead School Districts aware of nationwide school threats; law enforcement investigating

Law enforcement is currently working to identify the source of the threat and determine its credibility.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Schools in the Spokane Public School District and Mead School District will have extra patrols on Friday because of a threat made on social media. The threat was not specific to Spokane as several other cities across the nation received the same threat.

In an email to SPS staff and families on Friday, the district said, “Both SPS and law enforcement take these types of incidents and the safety of students and staff very seriously. Additional SPS campus safety specialists and SPD officers have extra patrols around schools this morning, so staff and students can attend school safely and uninterrupted today.

Please tell a trusted adult or report to law enforcement immediately if you are aware of a threat to your school or the district. We will provide additional updates as details become available, but wanted to make you aware of the situation. It is important that you know that law enforcement and SPS are doing everything we can to investigate thoroughly and quickly determine the source.”

Mead School District also sent out a note to parents on Friday morning stating there was no specificity to the threat and that Spokane County Sheriffs are investigating. The note read in part, "The Mead School District has become aware of a troubling post that has circulated on Snapchat and shared with school administrators. The Snapchat post referred to threats to school safety, and our School Resource Officers are working closely with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The SCSO shared that at this time there is no specificity to the threat, it does not appear to be credible, and they are continuing to investigate the post."