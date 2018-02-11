All through the halls of North Central High School spirit moved, shaking the floors of the building's cafeteria Friday morning.

“One more thing just to get us through the day is all we need,” said junior Kade Garvey.

Dozens of students took to the floor, showing off their moves and smiling as they looked around and more students joined in.

It’s an idea that began with the school's leadership class.

“The dancing kind of started as a way to kind of get us hyped for a football game, but it kind of turned into every morning. Nw we are going to dance and get hyped for every Friday,” Garvey said.

When students began the morning dance party, it was a little slow with just the leadership students dancing.

“As the weeks kind of roll on and roll on, you see more people out there kind of busting a move and dancing and stuff like that,” said junior Perris Plummer.

Even staff members could not help but move to the beat, including a woman working the register in the cafeteria.

“Anyone can join, we are not excluding anyone in the whole thing, we are inviting everyone to come have fun,” Garvey said.

“Even though we all are in different grades and everything and different backgrounds and stuff, we all just blend in together,” Plummer said.

“Take a break from the stress of school work and stuff like that,” said senior Jackie Stone.

