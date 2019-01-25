SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane students have walked thousands of miles thanks to the "Walking School Bus" program that began in September.

The partnership between the Spokane Regional Health District and Spokane Public Schools allows leaders and volunteers walk with students who live too close to their school to ride a traditional bus, or whose parents cannot walk with them or do not have a way to drop them off at school.

The nine-week program started with four elementary schools in the fall and by Thanksgiving about 185 students were participating.

A growing interest and additional funding convinced the SRHD to add three additional schools to the program this spring.

"It started small. Sometimes people are like, 'What is the Walking School Bus?'" said Jenny Arnold, a public health educator with the Spokane Regional Health District. "Then you start to get a little more enthusiasm and momentum. People start talking about it, parents are really excited about it, kids go, 'Oh you can walk with me to school this morning, it will be so fun!' So with that, it just builds that really, excitement around it."

"It's kind of picking up a lot of momentum, people are seeing it as a really positive way for kids to get to school," Arnold continued.

The program is on break until this coming spring but the 185 students involved in the fall program walked more than 2,000 miles combined.

The health district is also hoping to add another three schools to the program by Spring of 2020.

Logan and Stevens Elementary Schools – both of which have high rates of absenteeism and students on free and reduced lunch – are both involved in the program, which aims to remove barriers in attending school.

Since many of the students at these two schools in particular receive free and reduced lunch, the program also focuses on students arriving at school in time to eat a healthy breakfast before classes begin.

Health district staff said they are still looking for mentors or paid leaders to participate.

Volunteers at all schools go through background checks. They are asked to have two volunteers for every 10 students.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact Jenny Arnold at 509-324-1537 or email her at jarnold@srhd.org.