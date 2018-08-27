SPOKANE, Wash. — As we inch closer to the first day of school, school districts throughout Spokane County and North Idaho continue to prepare for bad air quality.

Staff members said they may have to keep students inside as much as possible if air quality conditions degrade.

A spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools said staff members have been monitoring the smoke ever since it started in the area.

If air quality levels are above 150 AQI (Air Quality Index), students will not be lining up outside of school or having recess or sports outdoors. Air quality levels of 150 AQI or higher mean the air is unhealthy to breathe.

Air quality in #Spokane this morning is moderate! 🙌🏽 Still, many of you remember these past few weeks of unhealthy, even hazardous air quality. Some of you even say you don’t know if the #InlandNorthwest is the right place for you in August anymore. More on @KREM2 this morning. pic.twitter.com/2CxH1FQ2Xx — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) August 27, 2018

Staff members also recommend that parents make sure kids reduce the amount of time they spend outside which means no waiting at the bus stop for long periods of time, and for students who walk to school, staff members recommend parents make sure they can find another way to school.

Spokane Public School staff also said they are testing the AC systems in buildings to make sure they are working properly and that they will only be used if they have a re-circulate function so bad air does not flow indoors.

Central Valley, Mead and Coeur d'Alene school districts are all following similar procedures to make sure students are safe.

