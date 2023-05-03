x
Education

All Spokane County Library District facilities to close one day for staff training

All Spokane County Library District (SCLD) facilities will be closed on Friday, May 12 for staff training.
Credit: Spokane County Library District
The North Spokane Library located at 44 East Hawthorne Road.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — All Spokane County Library District (SCLD) facilities will be closed on Friday, May 12 for staff training and development.

Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, May 13. SCLD’s online services will remain available 24/7.

The District operates 10 libraries throughout Spokane County including Airway Heights, Argonne, Cheney, Deer Park, Fairfield, Medical Lake, Moran Prairie, North Spokane, Otis Orchards, and Spokane Valley.

District library cards are free to Spokane County residents. For more information on libraries or programs, visit the SCLD website here or call 509.893.8200.

