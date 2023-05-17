Massively popular Spokane Community College educator retiring after 56 years

Brandon T. Jones talked with Seppa-Salisbury and says the first thing you notice about her is a radiant energy and a smile that makes everyone feel welcome.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After 56 years and educating thousands of students, one of Spokane’s longtime teachers recently announced her retirement. In June, Linda Seppa-Salisbury will leave her role as senior member of communications at Spokane Community College.

KREM 2’s Brandon T. Jones talked with Seppa-Salisbury and says the first thing you notice about her is a radiant energy and a smile that makes anyone in her immediate presence feel welcome. It’s those key qualities that have allowed her to be a mentor, friend, and overall role model to many of the students that have made their way through SCC.

On Wednesday, the Speak Out! Communications Club will host a spring conference where Seppa-Salisbury will be the keynote speaker. She is expected to share her story and some life lessons with the school.

Seppa-Salisbury has been an educator for 56 years, with 46 of them being spent at SCC. She says the school means everything to her. “It’s why God put me here. That’s how I look at it. And I feel like I was supposed to be here from the first day. For me to have this much energy at this point is not on my own. I also know that these students respond so well when somebody cares about them genuinely and I push them,” said Seppa-Salisbury.

Her last lecture will begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning in the Lair Auditorium. Students from past and present will all be in attendance showing their favorite teacher some appreciation as she steps into a new chapter of her life.