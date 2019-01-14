SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Community College has canceled all classes on Monday due to a power outage.

The announcement came at 9:14 a.m. Monday. Classes and operations will resume Tuesday.

The news release said the decision to close came from the remaining work crews have to do to restore power. The heat has also been off since about 5 a.m.

Spokane Community College originally announced that the school would delay classes until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Community Colleges of Spokane public information officer Carolyn Casey.

Casey said electricians are working on-site to fix a damaged part in the transformer vault

