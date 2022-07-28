Spokane City Council discusses how to support community post-pandemic

This is the third round of funding allocations from the American Rescue Action Plan Act, or "ARPA".

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today, Spokane City Council discussed how to allocate more than $27 million to support the community in post-pandemic recovery.

This is the third round of funding allocations from the American Rescue Action Plan Act, or "ARPA." Today's meeting was only a study session for council to discuss its options.

The list includes an offer of $1.5 million in grants to community centers, $5 million each to higher education, small business recovery and a municipal justice center.

Councilmember Michael Cathcart voiced his support for allocating funds to higher education, calling it a major benefit to the community.

"Essentially, every child born in the Spokane region would have access to higher education, be it a four year university or trade school," Cathcart said. "I think for the relatively small amount the city would be investing, the school district is investing to have that sort of an outcome would be a pretty major game changer for our entire community."

But, putting $5 million of the ARPA funds toward a new Municipal Justice Building doesn't have full support from the council. The current Municipal court is in a building that does not meet administrative and security needs.

The funds would allow the city to purchase a building that would meet those needs. Council will vote on this list of proposed allocations at its meeting on Monday.

