Spokane and Central Valley school districts update mask regulations

Starting Saturday, March 12, Spokane and Central Valley schools will be easing on their mask requirements.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington state mask mandate nears its end at midnight tonight, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) and the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are updating their mask regulations.

According to letter to SPS families, starting this Saturday, masks will be optional while in SPS buildings and buses.

"Please remember that many in our school community will choose to continue wearing masks for various personal reasons," the district said. "We ask that SPS staff, students and families kindly respect everyone’s decision."

The updated rules for SPS are as follows:

Masks will be optional in all SPS buildings (except in student health care and COVID-19 isolation rooms)

Families are encouraged to visit the weekly COVID-19 dashboard. Letters to families regarding positive cases and quarantines will be discontinued. Testing will not be required for athletics.

Masks are optional for all curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular performance art activities

SPS will end contact tracing. Families must fill out the COVID-19 reporting form to report symptoms, or a positive COVID-19 case.

SPS will continue to require staff, students and volunteers to follow SPS health and safety protocols when symptomatic or positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

For CVSD, masks will be optional as well, with a few exceptions.

The updated mask rules for CVSD are as follows: