Snow leads to school closures and delays around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash — Some school districts around the Inland Northwest made changes to their schedules on Friday due to weather conditions.

A full list of closures, delays and schools doing remote learning on Friday can be found on KREM's Closures and Delays page.

The Davenport and Loon Lake School Districts are closed Friday because of the weather.

Reardan-Edwall School is closed but classes were moved to online learning on Friday. The school let parents know about the change via an email sent Friday morning. There will be regularly scheduled conferences and practices on Friday afternoon.

School delays on Friday included the following:

Union Creek School District: 2-hour delay

Colville School District: 2-hour delay

Onion Creek School District: 2-hour delay

Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay

Summit Valley School: 2-hour delay

Valley School District: 2-hour delay