SFCC hosts Spokane Tribe students in STEM program

SPOKANE, Wash. — Walk into a classroom at Spokane Falls Community College this week, and you won't find college students. You'll find high school students instead.

More than 50 Spokane Tribe students are at SFCC this week to get excited about STEM.

Elissa Jack loves science and math.

"Science is so much more hands on, it's like more," she said. "You have so much more interaction with who you're doing it with."

This week she's getting the chance to see other ways she can apply her passion for these subjects.

"It's been very beneficial for me because I get to learn a lot more. And it's summer and I don't really get to do much science experiments," said Jack.

The two day camp was made possible through the Spokane Tribe's partnership with the mathematics engineering science achievement program.

Janae Carrothers is the director of MESA at SFCC. She knows the importance of promoting education for underserved communities.

Carrothers said, "We're giving them these opportunities to either connect with something to further learn on ways that they wouldn't before. So I think it's just helping change our world."

In addition to discovering blood types students toured the cadaver lab, and participated in other science experiments. Jack already can't wait to practice what she's learned.

"My goal is to be able to teach deaf children, and the science helps me understand why they're deaf and how I can better communicate with them," said Jack.

While they may be high school students now, we may see them back in these classroom as college students pursuing a career in STEM.

Organizers say they hope to bring back the program again next year with even more students.

