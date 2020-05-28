SPOKANE, Wash. — This year's senior class is struggling with the harsh reality of graduation, prom and the rest of school being canceled. But one local senior is not letting the pandemic stop him from achieving his goals.

Micah Bell is a class of 2020 graduating senior who has been a leader in his community since he was a child.

Bell's mom, Amber Bell, said she thinks the passion for leadership started when he received a scholarship to attend Camp Reed in fourth grade.

Since then, Micah Bell has become a councilor at that same camp, been elected elementary, middle and high school ASB presidents, maintained perfect attendance, earned a 4.0 GPA, and received a full ride college scholarship.

"He just sets his goals, and he just achieves them. He has since he was little," Amber Bell said.

Achieving those goals paved the way for Micah Bell to receive the Act Six full ride scholarship to Gonzaga University. He will be starting a pre-med track at Gonzaga in the fall.

"I'm really excited to start that new chapter with new people and share our values that we have together," Micah Bell said.

Even though finishing high school online has been hard, he is not letting the pandemic stop him from success. Instead of meeting his goals in a classroom, the senior has created a make-shift outdoor office to stay on track.

He said the space is helping him deal with the stay at home order, because a normal day for Micah Bell would be jam packed with activities.

His mom said that she's seen her son more in these past few months than she has in years.

"The hardest thing is that you've waited since freshman year to do a lot of these things," Micah Bell said.

But now all of those activities are canceled. The school is doing what they can to make their seniors feel special by giving out yard signs, making a video and posting pictures on social media.

Michah Bell said seeing everyone virtually has helped keep everyone in higher spirits. Plus, he is looking forward to starting his future as a Gonzaga Bulldog.

