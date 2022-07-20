$2 million secured for several Washington higher education institutions

Washington Senator Patty Murray hopes this funding will aid several schools in pandemic relief.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington Senator Patty Murray has secured $2 million in higher education relief for community colleges, rural colleges, and minority-serving institutions.

As the state recovers from the pandemic, Murray announced that this additional $2 million would be coming through for chosen Washington colleges, universities, and students. This is in addition to a total of $1.3 billion secured throughout COVID-19.

Awarded colleges include Grays Harbor College, Lower Columbia College, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Perry Technical Institute, and Walla Walla Community College.

“This funding is going to make a big difference in the lives of students across Washington state—helping our colleges and universities help meet students’ basic needs and invest in everything from mental health services, housing, and child care, to providing direct financial relief,” Murray said.

In addition to more funding, there is also an increase to the maximum Pell Grant award by $400 to $6,895 for the 2022-2023 school year. This is the largest award increase for the Pell Grant since the 2009-2010 school year.

COVID-19 led to a steep decline in college enrollment rates. With more funding, Murray hopes to help those looking to further their education.

