RATHDRUM, Idaho — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized a North Idaho elementary school as one of 349 “Blue Ribbon Schools” throughout the United Status.

Garwood Elementary School, located at 17506 N. Ramsey Road in Rathdrum, was recognized based on its “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

Garwood Elementary outperformed 88.6 percent of other Idaho schools n the percentage of students meeting or exceeding proficiency in English language arts and mathematics in 2017. The school improved its mathematics proficiency rate from 48.7 percent in 2015 to 62.2 percent in 2017, with particularly strong improvement in the performance of students with disabilities and minority students.

Garwood Elementary teachers “model both traditional and ‘outside of the box’ thinking and provide students opportunities to experience and develop 21st century skills through project-based self-discovery as well as inquiry and STEM-focused learning,” according to its nomination materials. Nearly half – 44 percent – of its students are identified as economically disadvantaged.

On November 7 and 8, the Secretary and Department of Education will celebrate the schools’ achievements with 300 public and 49 private school honorees at an awards ceremony In Washington, D.C.

Garwood is one of two schools in Idaho to receive the award, along with five schools in Washington. Spokane schools did not make the list.

For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.

© 2018 KREM