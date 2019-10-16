SPOKANE, Wash. — Across the country, many health advocates are pushing for schools to start later, arguing it would fit better with teenage sleep needs and therefore improve students' performance.

The latest achievement of this movement was a law recently signed in California, which requires high schools throughout the state to start no earlier than 8:30 in the morning.

In Washington and Idaho, there's little evidence of any serious similar proposal recently at the state level. But school start times are more frequently determined at the district level.

To get a sense of the local appetite for such a change, we reached out to the candidates running for the board of Spokane Public Schools.

SPS high schools currently start at 8 a.m., although middle schools were already pushed back to 9:00 a.m. a few years ago.

Candidates' statements about later start times are below. All indicated they'd be open to the idea, but said they would want more specific research and wider community discussion before actively pursuing it.

Position 1: Nikki Lockwood

"If there is evidence-based research to show adolescents should have a later start time for improved success, we should review that and make decisions that work best for our community. I would want our district to be leaders in best practices for student success."

Position 1: Katey Treloar

"As a teacher and a mother I understand the importance of sleep and how that directly impacts a child's day at school. Our middle schools currently start at 9 a.m., which aligns with research by the American Academy of Pediatrics —later start times increase academic success, reduce anxiety, and lead to healthier children. As a candidate who is committed to putting our kids first, this is something that I would like to research further. It would be a decision driven best practices, community input, and teacher feedback."

Position 2: Jenny Slagle

"I've read the CA report that outlines the reasons why they're moving school start times no earlier than 8:30 a.m.. They're taking a public health approach, focusing on mental health improvement, which is something I support. It's interesting the study size is about the same number of students in Spokane School District. I appreciate the socioeconomic consideration regarding equity; how low income students have barriers to transportation and generally get less sleep. More sleep for all students increases overall performance and achievement. SPS has a relatively high graduation rate but African American and American Indians students continue to be about 20% lower. With the elementary and middle schools already starting 830 or later, this would affect our high schools. It's an interesting conversation that I'd be open to continuing, of course with wide community input."

Position 2: Kelli MacFarlane

In a phone conversation with KREM, MacFarlane said she likes the idea of delaying start times, especially given that studies have shown children perform better at certain times of day.

But, she said it's not a proposal she'd actively push on the board, given the districts many other priorities.

Position 4: Erin Georgen

"I would be open to pushing high school start times to 8:30 if parents are concerned about the 8:00 start times. This is not an issue that voters have voiced significant concerns over at this point."

Position 4: Kevin Morrison

"I am aware that recent legislation was passed in CA regarding restriction of start time for high schools. Without reviewing the details of their reasoning and any ancillary studies that were included within that decision, I am hesitant to comment.

You would certainly want to balance any measurable positive outcomes (i.e.- does it reduce overall absenteeism, create a healthier emotional climate, or improve grades) vs any economic cost/benefit.

Some things in our particular district that I would want to know:

The cost of additional buses that might be running the elementary or middle school route at that time.

The additional cost of cooling classrooms later in the day than usual. (Average high school is about 250,000 square feet of space).

The disruption to families that such a change may make.

What does it do for after school activity and sport schedules?

What does it do for zero-hour classes that are offered in some subject areas?

What is the impact on our educators and support staff in terms of current negotiated contracted working hours?

In short, I do know that proper and full adolescent cognitive development is dependent on proper sleep and I would be interested to know more of my points above before weighing in on a decision that would impact 8,000 high school students and their families."

