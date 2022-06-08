Watch live at 7 p.m.: Spokane Public Schools to discuss safety procedures during Wednesday night meeting

Among safety topics the board plans to discuss is new vapor-sensing products in school restrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public School's (SPS) board will discuss vaping-prevention methods and new emergency response procedures in a meeting Wednesday night.

New vapor sensors will be evaluated in an effort to deter vaping by students. According to a study from the Truth Initiative, youth vaping increased 1800% between 2011 and 2019.

Among agenda items are a series of new procedures to stop intruders and limit access to the school building. Among the proposed measures includes a new security badging system and campus security specialists.

These new measures, along with a reevaluation of the school system's emergency response plan, come in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas. The shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, sparking a nationwide debate on school safety.

The meeting is set to discuss new annual mandatory reporting training, as well as new disciplinary protocols, addressing some of the concerns of parents.