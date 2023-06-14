Spokane School Board member resigning after less than two years on the job

Riley Smith was elected to a six-year term as the Spokane Public School Board Director in November 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Tuesday, a member of the Spokane Public School Board of Directors, Riley Smith said he submitted his letter of resignation to the Superintendent. In a note posted to Twitter, Smith said he is resigning effective June 16 to “accept a public service position that requires me to resign my seat due to conflict of interest.”

In his resignation letter, the 25-year-old Smith thanked the community saying, “I want to thank the Spokane community for electing me to the Board as the second youngest board member in SPS history. I have full faith in the Board to appoint someone who shares the same core values and perspective that I brought to the dias. I look forward to continuing to foster strong partnerships with Spokane Public Schools in my new role.”

According to the Spokesman Review, on Friday, a 90-day clock will begin that was established under state law to name a replacement who will be appointed by the majority of the school board.

